FedEx Corporation $FDX Position Cut by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $359.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $392.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Evercore upped their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $412.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

