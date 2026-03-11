Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

VOYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Voyager Technologies Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE:VOYG opened at $28.34 on Monday. Voyager Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter. Voyager Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

