West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 2nd

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

West Fraser Timber has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.12.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

