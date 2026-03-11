First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 32,456 shares, an increase of 290.7% from the February 12th total of 8,308 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,852 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,852 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bank holding company and the parent of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Established in 1898, the institution has maintained a family?controlled ownership structure, with members of the Holding family continuing to guide its strategic direction. Over more than a century of operation, First Citizens has built a reputation for conservative management and a focus on customer relationships.

The company’s core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking services.

