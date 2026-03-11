Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,275 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the February 12th total of 3,725 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:FITBP opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, operating through its banking subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad array of banking, lending, and wealth management services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its core offerings include deposit products, home and auto financing, credit cards, and treasury management solutions, complemented by insurance, investment advisory and trust services.

Founded in 1858 with the merger of Third National Bank and Fifth National Bank, Fifth Third has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers across a multi-state footprint in the Midwest and Southeast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.