Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (HNNAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HNNAZ stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in the development and administration of mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the company provides a range of portfolio management services aimed at income and total-return strategies for retail and institutional investors across the United States.

The firm’s core offerings include equity income, growth, and balanced strategies, delivered through a family of open-end and closed-end investment vehicles.

