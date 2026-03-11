WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 10.2% increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
WESCO International has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WESCO International to earn $15.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
WESCO International Stock Performance
NYSE WCC opened at $268.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $125.21 and a fifty-two week high of $319.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price target on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.
In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.
