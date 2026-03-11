FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
FTAI Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of -16.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 0.9%
FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $645.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.86.
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.
The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.
