Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Rises By 469.5%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,549 shares, a growth of 469.5% from the February 12th total of 272 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 537,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 comprises about 2.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ GAINN opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

Issued by Gladstone Investment Corporation, the Gladstone Investment Co 5.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: GAINN) are senior unsecured debt securities maturing on March 1, 2026. These notes carry a fixed interest rate of 5.00% per annum, with interest payable quarterly. They rank equally with all existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of the company and are governed by a standard indenture.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a closed-end business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing to lower middle-market businesses across the United States.

