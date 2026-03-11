Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $4.83 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Lam Research by 590.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lam Research by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $215.23 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.49 and its 200 day moving average is $171.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

