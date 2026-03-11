Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 11,279 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $121,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 91.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 282.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,438,000 after purchasing an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.93.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $928.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $886.79 and its 200-day moving average is $820.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $635.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

