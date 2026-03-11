Artiva Biotherapeutics’ (ARTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 196.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Artiva Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARTV opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.16. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva’s pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

