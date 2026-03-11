Huntsman Corporation (HUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Huntsman has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 134.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Huntsman Stock Performance
HUN opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.
