Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on April 1st

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance
NYSE PB opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92.
About Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.
Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prosperity Bancshares
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.