Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 205.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Blend Labs Stock Down 2.1%

BLND stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. Research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 649,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,461.44. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $93,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc operates as a financial technology company that offers a digital consumer banking platform designed to simplify and automate the lending and account opening processes for banks and credit unions. Its cloud-native software enables financial institutions to deliver a more seamless customer experience by consolidating multiple steps—such as application intake, identity verification, document collection and underwriting—into a unified digital workflow. Blend’s platform is built to integrate with existing core banking systems and third-party data providers, allowing clients to accelerate loan origination and deposit account opening while maintaining compliance and security standards.

The company’s product suite includes solutions for mortgage origination, home equity lending, consumer personal lending and deposit account opening.

