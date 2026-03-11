Vestcor Inc Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Vestcor Inc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $598.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

