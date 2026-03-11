Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 111 Capital grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 6,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 52,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 295,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 621.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 263,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

