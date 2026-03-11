Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Hold” Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

About Mitsubishi Electric

MIELY stock opened at $69.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.52. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

