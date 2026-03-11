Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3,522.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 59.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 52.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in HealthEquity by 283.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 25,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,290.88. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,046,036.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,073.90. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63.

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

