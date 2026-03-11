Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $188,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,138,031,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100,678.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,017,000 after buying an additional 403,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after buying an additional 291,280 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,710,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,210,618,000 after buying an additional 215,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman disclosed meaningful exposure to Solana-linked spot ETFs (about $107.4M), part of a broader $540M institutional allocation to SOL ETFs — signaling GS is capturing crypto-related client flows and fee opportunities even as crypto prices swing. Solana Institutional Adoption Surges with $540M in Spot ETF Investments
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman is pitching a new product that lets hedge funds take long/short positions on corporate loans — a potential revenue driver for trading and prime services if uptake is strong. Multiple reports cover the new offering. Goldman pitches hedge funds product to bet against corporate loans
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on GS, citing a strong capital markets outlook — a bullish endorsement for GS’s investment banking and markets franchises. UBS Raises The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan nudged up its GS price target from $815 to $826 while maintaining a “neutral” rating — a small technical lift but not a change in conviction. JPMorgan Raises GS PT to $826
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman is active on macro and commodity research (oil/gold outlooks) and market-flow data (showing hedge funds adding shorts and momentum unwind). These research notes support GS’s role as a market influencer but are mixed for near-term P&L signaling. Why Goldman Sachs Sees Sunrun Building on Its Strong 2025 Finish
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs Alternatives invested in compliance firm Schellman to bolster AI governance and fee-yielding services — a strategic move into higher-demand tech and compliance offerings. Goldman Sachs Backs Schellman To Strengthen AI Governance And Fee Revenues
- Negative Sentiment: A Goldman-led lender group is preparing for losses on Arclin debt after weak investor demand for the deal — a reminder of underwriting and credit risk in leveraged finance. This is a localized but tangible hit to GS’s loan syndication/credit exposure. Goldman-Led Lenders Brace for Loss on Arclin Debt
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
NYSE:GS opened at $833.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $916.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.