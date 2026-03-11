Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $188,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,138,031,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100,678.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,017,000 after buying an additional 403,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after buying an additional 291,280 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,710,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,210,618,000 after buying an additional 215,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $833.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $916.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.