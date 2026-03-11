SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 25,875 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $33,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

