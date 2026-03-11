Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.3% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 1,168,120 shares of company stock valued at $210,900,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

