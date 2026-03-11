Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $622.67 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. $STN

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,774,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391,585 shares during the quarter. Stantec comprises approximately 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Stantec worth $622,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Stantec by 1,504.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 73.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 100.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Down 1.0%

STN opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $114.51.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.