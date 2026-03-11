The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,598,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 265,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $755,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

