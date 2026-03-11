SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Stock Holdings Lifted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $411,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Elema sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $278,887.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,911 shares in the company, valued at $459,967.11. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $168.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

