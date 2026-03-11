Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Stake Lifted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 357,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,210,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,376,000 after acquiring an additional 414,454 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,908,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $148.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Gilead with a Buy and $180 price target (?21% upside vs. recent levels), which can attract fresh demand and lift sentiment among institutional investors.

Short interest fell ~15.7% in February to ~18.45M shares (1.5% of float), lowering potential short-squeeze dynamics and reducing downward pressure from bearish positioning; days-to-cover sits near 2.7 days based on average volume. (Data reported 3/10/2026)

Gilead agreed to acquire Arcellx (ACLX) for up to $7.8B — a deal meant to broaden Gilead's cancer/ cell therapy pipeline; the acquisition signals management's push into higher-growth oncology assets and helps explain investor buying.

Market research (DelveInsight) forecasts strong expansion in the CD19 inhibitors market (oncology & autoimmune indications), supporting a favorable long-term backdrop for companies building CAR-T/ cell?therapy franchises like Gilead.

Gilead presented at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference — the transcript may offer management color on pipeline timing, margins and M&A rationale but typically affects stock movement only after materially new guidance or data.

Market write-ups (Yahoo/Zacks/247WallSt) noted Gilead's outperformance and recent analyst coverage changes; these summaries reflect current momentum but are second?order drivers unless paired with new data or ratings revisions.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

