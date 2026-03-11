Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 32,250 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 770.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dollar General by 116.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,538,000 after buying an additional 1,458,093 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,666,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after buying an additional 562,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,313,000 after buying an additional 614,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5%

Dollar General stock opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.51 and a 200 day moving average of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,666.88. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,059.79. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,634. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

