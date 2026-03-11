Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,676 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45,045 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,176,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 878.1% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DSI stock opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.53. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $132.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

