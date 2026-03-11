Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 41,876 shares, a growth of 1,535.8% from the February 12th total of 2,560 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Grupo Herdez Price Performance

Shares of GUZOF stock opened at C$4.76 on Wednesday. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of C$2.52 and a 12 month high of C$5.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.04.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) is one of Mexico’s leading packaged food companies, with a portfolio of well-known brands serving both retail and foodservice channels. Established in Mexico City in the early 20th century, the company has grown from a regional sauce producer into a diversified food processor with operations spanning multiple product categories.

The company’s core offerings include salsas, sauces, canned vegetables, frozen foods, jams and jellies, and ready-to-eat meals. In addition to its flagship Herdez brand, the group holds licenses and partnerships to produce and distribute international brands in the Mexican market, such as Barilla pasta and McCormick spices.

