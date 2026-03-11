Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Shares Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 103,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 562,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Black Rock Coffee Bar in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $802.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,603.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

