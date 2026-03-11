Short Interest in Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Increases By 1,335.6%

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 111,442 shares, an increase of 1,335.6% from the February 12th total of 7,763 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Research cut Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Energias de Portugal, SA (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with operations spanning electricity generation, distribution, and retail supply. The company manages a diversified portfolio of thermal, hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, positioning itself as a prominent player in both conventional and renewable energy markets. In addition to electricity, EDP is active in gas distribution and supply, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Founded in 1976 through the nationalization of Portugal’s power assets, EDP underwent privatization beginning in the mid-1990s and today maintains listings on multiple stock exchanges, including ADRs traded in the United States.
