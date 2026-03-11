Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,163.2% from the February 12th total of 190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hunting to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hunting Stock Performance

Hunting Company Profile

Shares of Hunting stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Hunting has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.50.

Hunting plc, trading under the OTCMKTS symbol HNTIF, is a United Kingdom–based engineering firm that supplies critical equipment and services to the global oil and gas industry. With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, the company has evolved into a specialist provider of surface, well intervention and subsea production systems. Its product portfolio includes coiled tubing and well intervention equipment, downhole tools, surface wellhead assemblies, subsea control umbilicals and associated hardware.

The company’s core offerings are organized around three main segments: well intervention, surface and downhole systems, and subsea controls.

