Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls?Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high?performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug?in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

