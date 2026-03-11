Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Shares Up 13.9% – Time to Buy?

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.93. 2,052,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,191,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Hyperliquid Strategies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hyperliquid Strategies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

The firm has a market cap of $660.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PURR. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $2,946,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

