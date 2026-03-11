Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $25.38 Million in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,384,000. Cencora makes up approximately 1.4% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,191,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Cencora by 133.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 40.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,435,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $1,146,377.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $351.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.94 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.