STUB (NYSE:STUB) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.94. 3,033,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,861,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

STUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of STUB in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of STUB in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on STUB from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STUB in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded STUB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STUB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

STUB Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STUB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of STUB by 27,039.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 270,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in STUB during the 4th quarter worth about $2,609,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in STUB during the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in STUB during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

