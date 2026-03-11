Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,324 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $93,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade lifted the stock after a visible upgrade pushed buy interest and momentum. Broadcom Trading Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets raised its price target and pointed to bullish FY27 commentary from Broadcom, reinforcing analyst confidence in the company’s AI revenue outlook. RBC Lifts Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Broadcom’s updated guidance and management comment that the company now sees line?of?sight to >$100B in AI chip revenue in 2027 — a major bullish catalyst for growth expectations and analyst price targets. Broadcom Eyes $100 Billion in AI Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Several investment writeups (The Motley Fool, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) reiterate Broadcom as a top AI/custom?silicon growth play, adding retail and institutional interest. These thematic buy arguments support higher valuation multiples. Fool: 3 Unstoppable AI Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Sector peer strength: Marvell’s strong beat-and-raise and upgraded multi?year guidance suggest the custom?chip market is accelerating — a positive signal for Broadcom’s end markets and customer demand. Marvell’s Big Earnings Win
- Neutral Sentiment: Some data feeds show odd/erroneous short?interest metrics (zero shares / NaN changes). That makes short?interest signals unreliable in the near term. (Monitor for corrected filings.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad perspective pieces from Zacks and MarketBeat reiterate growth credentials and updated analyst targets; useful context but not new company?level catalysts. Zacks: Top?Ranked Growth Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Risk: management’s earlier comments about margin dilution from “systems” sales and rising memory costs remain potential downside if Broadcom can’t fully offset dilution (MarketBeat notes pricing to Anthropic may be helping, but the risk persists). Margin & Memory?Price Risk
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $342.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
