Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 22,806 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vail Resorts by 222.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $234.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $202.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.15 and a 52-week high of $175.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 130.21%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vail Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company kept its quarterly dividend at $2.22 per share (ex-dividend Mar 26, pay Apr 9), implying a roughly 6.6% yield — a potential support for the share price for income-focused investors.

Company kept its quarterly dividend at $2.22 per share (ex-dividend Mar 26, pay Apr 9), implying a roughly 6.6% yield — a potential support for the share price for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted offsetting strengths — Epic Pass renewals and geographic diversification helped cushion the season’s hit, which limits downside if weather normalizes. Warm Winter Hits Vail’s Earnings

Management highlighted offsetting strengths — Epic Pass renewals and geographic diversification helped cushion the season’s hit, which limits downside if weather normalizes. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed — several firms trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, Barclays, Stifel, Deutsche Bank, Truist) but coverage still includes buy ratings and a consensus target that implies upside, leaving sentiment divided. Analyst Coverage and PT Moves

Analysts remain mixed — several firms trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, Barclays, Stifel, Deutsche Bank, Truist) but coverage still includes buy ratings and a consensus target that implies upside, leaving sentiment divided. Neutral Sentiment: After the earnings release the stock saw above-average volume as investors weighed the miss and guidance change — a sign the market is re-pricing near-term weather risk rather than changing the long-term thesis.

After the earnings release the stock saw above-average volume as investors weighed the miss and guidance change — a sign the market is re-pricing near-term weather risk rather than changing the long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results missed expectations: EPS $5.87 vs. ~$6.06 est., revenue $1.08B vs. ~$1.11B est., and management cut FY26 net income guidance materially (now $144M–$190M vs prior $201M–$276M). That triggered the post-earnings selloff. Earnings Release

Q2 results missed expectations: EPS $5.87 vs. ~$6.06 est., revenue $1.08B vs. ~$1.11B est., and management cut FY26 net income guidance materially (now $144M–$190M vs prior $201M–$276M). That triggered the post-earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Severely below-average snowfall in the Rockies drove a ~12% decline in skier visits at key resorts, amplifying revenue pressure in the region that produces much of Vail’s EBITDA. Skier Visits Decline

Severely below-average snowfall in the Rockies drove a ~12% decline in skier visits at key resorts, amplifying revenue pressure in the region that produces much of Vail’s EBITDA. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~18% in February to about 4.95M shares (roughly 14% of float) with a ~5.8 days-to-cover — an indicator of growing bearish positioning that could pressure the stock on further negative news.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.