United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total transaction of $1,969,938.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp set a $950.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $972.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.59.

United Rentals Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $774.86 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $871.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $884.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

