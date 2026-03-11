Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.33 Million Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2,257.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in PTC by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.08.

PTC stock opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.48.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total value of $38,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,803.10. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

