Comparing ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) & Genpact (NYSE:G)

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) and Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ScanTech AI Systems and Genpact, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ScanTech AI Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanTech AI Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Genpact 0 6 1 1 2.38

Genpact has a consensus target price of $47.29, indicating a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Genpact’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than ScanTech AI Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

74.0% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and Genpact”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanTech AI Systems $1.88 million 0.49 -$23.07 million ($9.20) -0.02 Genpact $5.08 billion 1.30 $552.49 million $3.13 12.43

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than ScanTech AI Systems. ScanTech AI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genpact, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ScanTech AI Systems has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanTech AI Systems -477.09% -11.25% 209.23% Genpact 10.88% 22.02% 10.42%

Summary

Genpact beats ScanTech AI Systems on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScanTech AI Systems

(Get Free Report)

Scantech AI Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims. The Consumer and Healthcare segment provides demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, deduction recovery management, order management, and digital commerce; and end-to-end claim lifecycle management, from claims processing and adjudication to claims recovery and payment integrity, revenue cycle management, health equity analytics, and care services. The High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and customer care support; and direct and indirect procurement, logistics, field, aftermarket support, and engineering services. It also provides digital operation services; data-tech-Al services; finance and accounting services, such as accounts payable, invoice-to-cash, record to report, financial planning and analysis, and enterprise risk and compliance; CFO advisory services; supply chain, and sourcing and procurement services; sales and commercial, and marketing and experience services; and environmental, social and governance services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanTech AI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanTech AI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.