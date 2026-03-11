Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 25,368 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.24.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

