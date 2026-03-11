MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 2.6%

MSCI stock opened at $549.87 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $626.28. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.36.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The firm had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,901,450. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $524.18 per share, with a total value of $3,145,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,625,376.46. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $590.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MSCI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.78.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

