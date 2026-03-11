Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,908 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $423,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE MRSH opened at $173.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.37 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

