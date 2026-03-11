CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $56,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $74.00 target price on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.35.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,637.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.