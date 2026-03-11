Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,775,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,021,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of MTD opened at $1,230.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,391.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,371.17. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,525.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,435.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.