Vestcor Inc Buys 14,346 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,108,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,035,000 after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,248,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,212,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,593,000 after purchasing an additional 144,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,108,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,350,000 after purchasing an additional 195,330 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RHP

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.