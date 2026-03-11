Capital World Investors Sells 321,572 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,744,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,572 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $728,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,073,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,183,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,333,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,188,000 after acquiring an additional 239,448 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,839,000 after acquiring an additional 189,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $362.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average is $151.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.