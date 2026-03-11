Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 711,940 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of Newmont worth $687,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a A$226 price target, forecasting strong production growth (roughly 5.3M oz in FY2026 and ~6M oz later), which supports longer-term cash flow and valuation upside. JPMorgan Predicts Strong Production Growth for Newmont Corporation (NEM) Through 2029
- Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target to $150 (from $118) and reiterated a Buy, signaling rising analyst confidence after recent beats and stronger gold prices. Citi Lifts PT on Newmont Corporation (NEM) to $150 from $118 – Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: BofA also increased its price target (to $151) and reiterated a Buy; several outlets note multiple top analysts lifting targets, which has driven recent buying momentum. Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Is Gaining Analyst Attention
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage roundup and price-target increases have prompted commentary that Newmont’s valuation and recent earnings strength make it a leading S&P 500 performer over the past two years. Newmont (NEM) Stock Surges After Major Price Target Increases from Top Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other research outlets continue to highlight Newmont as a top long-term growth/minerals stock based on style scores and bullish earnings estimates, which supports investor interest but is not new fundamental news. Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research/coverage notes bullish Q1 estimates, reinforcing the earnings narrative but offering limited immediate directional impact relative to fresh analyst upgrades. Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for Newmont Q1 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~19.7% in February to ~22.4M shares (~2.1% of shares sold short), raising downside pressure and suggesting a small but growing group betting against the stock (short ratio ~2.4 days).
- Negative Sentiment: MarketBeat/Fool coverage flagged two macroeconomic factors driving a recent intraday sell-off — reminders that sentiment and macro moves (rates, dollar, risk appetite) can quickly offset fundamental gains. Why Newmont Corporation Stock Dropped Today
Newmont Price Performance
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
