Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 711,940 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of Newmont worth $687,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

