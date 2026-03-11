Crh Plc $CRH Stake Trimmed by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of CRH by 359.6% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 60.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. CRH’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.